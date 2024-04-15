WDFW Special Hunt Permits can be submitted starting this week

Special hunt opportunities are available for multiple species across the state.

While applications opened for the special huts in December and are available through May 15, hunters can submit their interest starting today until May 15.

The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife says that hunters can submit special hunt applications until May 22 for fall deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep, and turkey seasons.

Permit winners will be selected through a random drawing in June to see who qualifies to hunt outside the times and places in a general hunting license.

To apply for a deer or elk special permit, hunters must purchase an application and hunting license, and submit the application with their preferred hunt choices. Applicants for mountain goat, moose, and bighorn sheep do not need to buy a license before they submit.

Issued by WDFW:

Hunters can buy applications and licenses from license vendors statewide or on WDFW’s WILD Licensing website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/. They must submit their applications on the website or call 1-877-945-3492 toll-free.

Hunters buying and applying online must create a username and password. They can find more information about creating their WILD system account at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/content/pdfs/WILD-Account-Instructions.pdf. Hunters can also click the “Customer Support” link on the WILD homepage for additional assistance.

If you already have a username and password, you can login to buy and submit your applications.

Most special hunt permit applications cost $7.10 for residents, $110.50 for non-residents, and $3.80 for youth under 16.

How does it work?

Consult regulations

Decide what species you want to hunt for. Each species has its own categories and application types.

Deer, elk, and turkey: You must purchase a hunting license prior to submitting a purchased special hunt permit application.

Deer and elk: In addition to a hunting license, you must purchase a transport tag (selecting a weapon type and location) before you submit a purchased special hunt permit application.

Mountain goat, moose, or bighorn sheep: You do not need to purchase a hunting license prior to submitting a special hunt permit application for these species. If you are drawn, you will be required to purchase a license before you receive your special hunt permit. For pricing information, click here.

Information about identifying billy and nanny mountain goats can be found here.

Purchase application Dec. 1, 2023 through May 15, 2024

You may purchase at a license vendor, online at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov, or by calling 360-902-2464. Click here for pricing.

If you purchase a special hunt permit application but DO NOT submit it, you will be awarded one point and will not be eligible for the drawing for that season.

Submit application April 15, 2024 through May 15, 2024

Submit online through your profile at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login or, if you require assistance, by calling 360-902-2464.

Check drawing results

Drawing results will be posted in your WILD account in June. Applicants with a valid email will receive an email alert when the results are available.

See hunting regulations for additional information, rules, and program details.