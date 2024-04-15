Human remains found during search-and-rescue operation in Pacific County

Remains were found on the Long Beach Peninsula over the weekend during a search led by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

After asking for members of the public to assist, several local volunteers responded to the request from the sheriff’s office to search for missing person Eric Veith.

Veith has been missing since June 6, 2021.

The agency said that on March 30th, 2024, an individual found Veith’s wallet close to the approximate area where he was last seen in Ilwaco, WA.

After discovering the wallet, a search and recovery operation was organized and scheduled for Saturday, April 13th, and Sunday, April 14, 2024.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday, local volunteers, along with Clatsop County Search and Rescue, cadaver dog teams from Montana and Idaho, Pacific County Emergency Management Agency, Pacific County Fire District 1, WDFW, Ilwaco Fire Ambulance Crew, Pacific County Search and Rescue, and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office searched an area that could have possibly contained the remains of Veith.

On Saturday afternoon, remains were located and confirmed to be human.

At this time PCSO is processing the scene and they will be conducting a thorough investigation.

PCSO thanked the community members, local businesses, and PCSO employees who helped make this search and rescue operation happen.

“Chico’s Pizza, Sid, Market, Dawyna Davis, Travis Polumbo, Mike Deniston Construction, Oceanside Animal Clinic for being on call, and most importantly K9 — Task Force for their donations and efforts to ensure a successful search. “

The Veith family sent thanks and gratitude to the first responders, volunteers, and all those who provided assistance.