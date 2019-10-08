Water issues have been resolved at the Elma Rest Area, just prior to planned shutdown
Photo property of Shanmugam Sriraman
Elma, WA – The Washington State Department of Transportation says that services to the portable water services, restroom facilities and RV dumping services at the State Route 8 Elma rest area have been restored.
On October 1, the state department announced that drivers needed to plan ahead after water issues had closed water related facilities at the site were found the weekend prior.
Since that time, crews have installed a temporary water pump to get the facilities operational, however they say that long-term repairs are needed. This work includes a new well, new pump and updated water distribution system, which are currently being prepared.
The projected cost and timeline for the extended repairs is not available at this time.
Just as the water issues are fixed, drivers are reminded that previously scheduled maintenance work begins this week and will close the rest area.
A planned closure of the SR 8 rest area was announced for Wednesday, Oct. 9 starting at 7am and running through 4pm on Thursday, Oct. 10.
That maintenance work will be for “routine vegetation management, facilities cleaning and preventative maintenance to the pumps”.