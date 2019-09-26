Elma Rest Area closing for maintainance
Elma, WA – The Elma Rest area will be closing for two days.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that maintenance work will close the rest area on State Route 8.
The maintenance work will be for “routine vegetation management, facilities cleaning and preventative maintenance to the pumps”.
The closure will begin at 7am on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and runs through 4pm on Thursday, Oct. 10.
WSDOT operates Safety Rest Areas across the state and they remind drivers that the next available safety rest area is located 30 miles east at Maytown along southbound I-5 in Thurston County.