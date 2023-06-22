Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner

24th District Senator Kevin Van De Wege has announced a campaign to be Washington State Lands Commissioner.

In the launch of his campaign this week, the Senator representing portions of Grays Harbor and the Olympic Peninsula issued a press release and debuted a campaign website at https://www.kevinforlandscommissioner.org.

A career firefighter by trade, Van De Wege currently chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources & Parks.

He is serving his second term in the Senate following five terms in the House of Representatives.

“I’ve been a state lawmaker for years, but I’ve been a firefighter my entire professional life. When I say I understand the danger and destruction caused by wildfires, which are becoming more frequent and more destructive, I speak from experience. Of everything our state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) can do, preventing and reducing wildfires needs to top the list,” said Van De Wege.

Van De Wege said in his release that in his work as committee chair and in representing communities on and around the Olympic Peninsula, he has been a voice in the management of the state’s natural resources and parks.

In that work he highlights securing secure permanent, year-round funding for a rescue tug at Neah Bay to reduce the likelihood of oil spills and other problems from potential marine accidents, along the way earning a Sound Hero award from People for Puget Sound for his work to help protect Puget Sound and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from oil spills.

Van De Wege holds a BA in Social Science from Washington State University and an MA in Public Administration from Fort Hays State University.

In the Senate, Van De Wege also serves on the Committee on Ways & Means that writes the state budget and on the Committee on Health and Long Term Care.

Current Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz announced her campaign for governor in early May, leaving the vacancy in the seat for the 2024 election.