Quinault’s Violette Capoeman running for 2024 Miss Indian World this weekend 

Former Miss Quinault Indian Nation Violette Capoeman is competing over the coming days for the title of 2024 Miss Indian World.

Capoeman is listed as being of Quinault/Alutiiq (Aleut) ancestry and will represent the coastal tribal nations in our region at the event.

Miss Indian World states they are the world’s largest and most prestigious cultural title for young Indigenous women (18-25 years old).

As a Cultural Goodwill Ambassador, Miss Indian World will represent Native American, Indigenous, and First Nations Tribal Cultures.

This pageant is held each year at the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, NM.

Miss Indian World 2023-2024 is Tori McConnell of the Yurok & Karuk Tribes of Northwestern California from Eureka, California

The Gathering of Nations Powwow is being held April 25-27.

