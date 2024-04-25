KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Quinault’s Violette Capoeman running for 2024 Miss Indian World this weekend 

April 25, 2024 7:01AM PDT
Photo property of ML Photography
Image from Miss Indian World

Former Miss Quinault Indian Nation Violette Capoeman is competing over the coming days for the title of 2024 Miss Indian World.

Capoeman is listed as being of Quinault/Alutiiq (Aleut) ancestry and will represent the coastal tribal nations in our region at the event. 

Miss Indian World states they are the world’s largest and most prestigious cultural title for young Indigenous women (18-25 years old). 

As a Cultural Goodwill Ambassador, Miss Indian World will represent Native American, Indigenous, and First Nations Tribal Cultures. 

This pageant is held each year at the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, NM.

Image from Miss Indian World

Miss Indian World 2023-2024 is Tori McConnell of the Yurok & Karuk Tribes of Northwestern California from Eureka, California

The Gathering of Nations Powwow is being held April 25-27.

Facebook Events from Capoeman:

Miss Indian World: Interview
https://fb.me/e/4o55hdsCk

Miss Indian World: Dance
https://fb.me/e/hyLtfLOOq

Miss Indian World: Coronation
https://fb.me/e/5p6EXLFdk

