Open house scheduled regarding planning for “Kurt Cobain Bridge” replacement

The City of Aberdeen is inviting residents to join them for an open house on the North Aberdeen Bridge Project.

This open house is related to options the city is pursuing as part of the effort to address the aging and deteriorating bridge conditions for the bridge commonly referred to as the “Kurt Cobain Bridge” or “Young Street Bridge”.

The City of Aberdeen was selected for $23.1 million in funding under the Federal Local Bridge Program to make improvements for residents, visitors, and businesses that access the North Aberdeen area.

Officials say that the updates being explored would be to improve access, safety, and traffic flow, while also preserving the legacy of the connection to Kurt Cobain.

In the announcement of federal funding, the City stated that the replacement structure is intended to be a three-span 350-foot-long pre-stressed concrete bridge with a shared-use path for both pedestrians and bicyclists.

In their release, the city tells KXRO that a number of elements were evaluated when considering replacement of the structure, such as load bearing capacity, average daily traffic, availability and length of a detour, the geometry of the bridge, and the scour of structural supports underneath bridges over water, along with several other factors.

The City will receive 100 percent reimbursement of all eligible project costs for phases that begin before September 2026.

Construction was said to possibly begin as early as mid-2025, according to the official funding release in 2022.

The public is invited to an open house on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 from 5-8 pm at the Rotary Log Pavilion.

Anyone interested can stop by the event at any time during those hours to comment on the early bridge alternative options, meet staff and the project team, and learn more about where the project sits now.

There is also an online open house and survey available from March 19-April 19 to share input.

www.NAberdeenBridge.participate.online

Comments may also be submitted by email or physical mail.

Mailing Address

City of Aberdeen

Public Works Department

200 East Market Street

Aberdeen, WA 98520-5207

Email: [email protected]