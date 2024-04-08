NB PAWS holding vaccination clinic series

North Beach PAWS will be conducting five low-cost dog and cat vaccination clinics at various locations over the next 6 months.

An announcement from the no-kill shelter outside Ocean Shores tells KXRO that the upcoming series of clinics will take part in all corners of Grays Harbor.

May 19 in Rochester at the Feed Bin from 1 to 4 p.m.

June 15 in Westport at the South Beach Regional Fire Authority Training Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 14 in Montesano at Farm and Home from 1 – 4 p.m.

August 10 in Aberdeen at Grays Harbor College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

September 21 in Ocean Shores at ACE Hardware from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Core vaccinations and microchips will be available for $20 each.

Washington State law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Other diseases such as distemper are prevalent in wildlife and can infect unvaccinated pets.

“Thanks to vaccinations, numerous common diseases are entirely preventable. A microchip is the only permanent identification that can reunite you with your beloved lost pet. Unlike collars and ID tags that can break or get lost, a microchip will last for the life of your pet.”

No appointments are needed or will be accepted, and the events are first come, first served.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.

Call 360.660.4660 for more information.