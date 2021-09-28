National Voter Registration Day; are you registered?

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and the League of Women Voters of Washington is encouraging all residents to check their registration status at VoteWA.gov as the November General Election approaches.
Voters can use the website to either register or update their current registration if needed so they are ready election.
This year, a number of local city and county races are on the ballot, as well as local ballot measures throughout the region.
LWV of Washington President Lunell Haught urged all citizens age 18 and older to visit VoteWA.gov on Tuesday, Sept 28 as part of National Voter Registration Day.
“The League encourages everyone to check their registration status on September 28. Our democracy depends on all eligible voters participating in this important decision-making process. Now is the time to make sure you’re ready.”
The 18-day voting period begins Friday, October 15. Registered voters should expect to receive their ballots in the mail around that time.
The LWV of Washington offers information for those who would like to know more about election processes in Washington state.
Voters can visit LWVWA.org to view the Your Vote tabloid, produced in partnership with The Spokesman-Review. Stories include technology that makes a difference for voters with disabilities, restoration of voting rights for people with felonies, college hubs that help students vote, and much more. Your Vote is a fun and easy guide to understanding how elections work in Washington state.