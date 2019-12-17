McCleary Library Expanded Access suspended until 2020
Photo from Flickr
McCleary Timberland Library – Kyle Veldhuizen
Expanded Access Hours at the McCleary Timberland Library will be unavailable until after the New Year.
According to TRL, the interruption is due to updates being done on the access system.
In March, a pilot program brought opportunities for McCleary readers, allowing them to visit the library 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
The expanded days and hours are self-service.
Expanded Access in McCleary was being tested and evaluated to determine if it should be introduced at other Timberland libraries in the future.
Karen Keinenberger, McCleary Timberland Library Manager described Expanded Access in March as “a convenient way for more people in our community to use the library when it works for their schedule.”
Registered EAH Users will be notified as soon as new cards or fobs are available.
Beyond this expanded access closure, library will still be open during our regular staffed hours, with the exception of holiday closures on:
- Tuesday, December 24, 2019
- Wednesday, December 25, 2019
- Wednesday, January 1, 2020