Link to register for local mass vaccination site will be available today, and only today
Grays Harbor Health Public Health & Social Services announced that a link to register for vaccination will be available on Grays Harbor County Public Health Website.
Last week, the department announced that they were removing the Grays Harbor County Vaccine Intake Form after it reached nearly 26,000 form responses.
According to a release, if you are in Phase 1B – Tier 1 and want a COVID-19 vaccination, a link to register for Thursday’s mass vaccination clinic in Grays Harbor County will be available at 10:00am this Wednesday, March 10th on Grays Harbor County Public Health’s website (www.healthygh.org).
The link will take those looking to register for a COVID-19 vaccine to an appointment scheduling form, where they can select an available time slot.
No appointment times will show as available when the clinic schedule is full.
These appointments are first come first serve, and the link will expire 12 hours prior to each clinic’s first vaccine appointment.
The link for Thursday’s mass vaccination clinic will expire Wednesday evening at 9pm.
“After successfully signing up for their vaccine slot, those registering will see a confirmation page with their appointment time. A reminder will be emailed 24 hours prior to their appointment. Insurance information is not needed to schedule a vaccination appointment and the vaccination is free. For future events, a new link to schedule vaccine appointments will be posted to Grays Harbor County Public Health’s website one day prior to each mass vaccination clinic.
Health officials say that the new scheduling process was implemented after Washington State’s Department of Health made significant changes to their Vaccine Distribution Plan, such as the inclusion of PreK-12 educators, school staff and licensed childcare workers in 1B – Tier1. Grays Harbor County has adjusted their vaccine scheduling process to accommodate these changes. “
County employees will continue to contact those who have registered on the intake form.
If an email was provided, individuals will be contacted via email. Grays Harbor County encourages all who are eligible and have registered on the intake form to monitor their email each day for notification. If an email was not provided, people will be contacted by phone to schedule an appointment time.
Phase 1B – Tier 1 includes people who are:
- 65 years or older.
- 50 years or older and live in a multigenerational household. For example, a grandparent living with a grandchild.
- PreK-12 educator, school staff or licensed childcare worker.
Those in Phase 1A are also eligible:
- People who work in healthcare settings.
- Medical first responders.
- Community health workers, caregivers or home care aides.
- People who live or work in long-term care facilities.
Grays Harbor Incident Management Team has increased the capacity to answer the community’s vaccine questions by expanding the county’s COVID-19 Resource Center.
If the public needs help navigating these links, residents can contact the Call Center at (360) 964-1850 which is open Mon – Fri from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Sat, Sun, and Holidays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.