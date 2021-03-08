Grays Harbor County is removing Vaccine Intake Form
Grays Harbor, WA – The Grays Harbor County Public Health COVID-19 Incident Management Team is removing the Grays Harbor County Vaccine Intake Form.
They say this form was generated in January in order to collect information of people who wished to be vaccinated within Grays Harbor County.
After nearly 26,000 form responses, the Incident Management Team has decided to no longer take form responses.
This decision was made following the most recent changes to the Vaccine Distribution Plan by the Washington State Department of Health.
According to the release, changes cannot be made retroactively to form responses that have already been collected which may hamper the team’s ability to schedule appointments to the correct people within their phases.
Moving forward, Grays Harbor County will continue to schedule appointments off of this list and they say there are currently enough form responses to schedule their Mass Vaccination Clinics.
After this list is exhausted, there will be links available on healthygh.org as Mass Vaccination Clinics open up.
The Incident Management Team has increased the capacity to answer the public’s vaccine questions through expanding their resource center.
If the public needs help navigating these links, please do not hesitate to reach out to their Call Center at (360) 964-1850 which is open Mon – Fri from 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM and Sat, Sun, and Holidays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.