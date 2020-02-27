      Weather Alert

Corps of Engineers/Ecology to hold events to discuss their authority

Feb 27, 2020 @ 10:19am

An event in Montesano from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is meant to serve as a “Corps/Ecology Interagency Regulatory Refresher” and community outreach.

In an announcement, the Corps announced that they are working with the Washington State Department of Ecology to conduct free outreach events open to the public. 

The Corps will visit 7 counties, including meetings in Montesano on March 24 and Long Beach on May 12.

These events are intended to provide a brief overview of each agency’s regulatory authority as well as coordination efforts between the agencies. 

“This series of events is intended to foster and facilitate efficient and effective working relationships with the public, applicants, consultants, local municipalities, and agencies.”

During the events, the Corps says that they will provide information regarding authorization under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act (CWA) and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899. 

Ecology will be at the events providing information regarding authorization under Section 401 of the CWA and their role in other state and local law implementation. 

Following the presentations, Corps and Ecology county-specific representatives will be available for questions and discussion as time allows.

Due to limited space, registration is required. Please RSVP to evan.g.carnes@usace.army.mil.

 

COUNTY DATE TIME LOCATION
Skamania March 23, 2020 10:00 – 2:00 Hegewald Center, West Meeting Room

710 Southwest Rock Creek Drive

Stevenson, WA 98648
Grays Harbor March 24, 2020 10:00 – 2:00 Grays Harbor County Commissioners Office

100 West Broadway Avenue

Montesano, WA 98563
Lewis May 11, 2020 10:00 – 2:00 Fort Borst Park, Kitchen No. 1

2020 Borst Avenu

Centralia, WA 98531
Pacific May 12, 2020 10:00 – 2:00 Long Beach Train Depot

102 3rd Street Northwest

Long Beach, WA 98631
Clark June 8, 2020 10:00 – 2:00 Vancouver Community Library, Columbia Room

901 C Street

Vancouver, WA 98660
Cowlitz July 28, 2020 10:00 – 2:00 Longview Public Library

1600 Louisiana St

Longview, WA 98632

*Please use street parking, library lot is for staff and patrons only
Wahkiakum August 13, 2020 10:00 – 2:00 River Street Meeting Room

25 River Street, Cathlamet, WA 98612

 

