Aberdeen resident selected to lead WPUDA; first female to hold position in 87-year history

KXRO has learned that the Washington Public Utility Districts Association (WPUDA) announced on Thursday that Aberdeen resident Liz Anderson has been named as the incoming Executive Director, effective January 1, 2024. The move follows the retirement of George Caan at the end of the year after 13 years with the organization.

In taking the position, Anderson will be the first woman to lead the organization since they were founded in 1936.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve as the Executive Director of the Washington PUD Association,” said Anderson. “WPUDA plays an important role in supporting the state’s not-for-profit, community-owned public utility districts, and I look forward to working with our members and WPUDA staff to enhance the value PUDs provide customers.”

WPUDA represents 27 community-owned utilities across Washington in state, regional, and national legislative and policy matters.

“Liz Anderson is extraordinarily qualified and capable and we are looking forward to her serving in the position of Executive Director,” Liz Anderson is extraordinarily qualified and capable and we are looking forward to her serving in the position of Executive Director,” said Dave McKenzie, President of the Washington PUD Association. “Liz brings to the position a great skillset and commitment to the values of public utility districts, including local control, not-for-profit service, and a focus on reliable, efficient, and affordable utility services. She will be a great addition to the leadership of the consumer-owned utility community in the state of Washington, regionally, and nationally.”

WPUDA announced that Anderson moves into the position after more than 15 years of experience within public power, formerly serving as the Government Relations and Community Relations Director for Grays Harbor PUD. She has been with WPUDA since 2013, serving as Government Relations and Communications Director and for the past three years as the Deputy Executive Director at WPUDA,

During her time with the Grays Harbor PUD, Anderson held leadership roles in WPUDA, including Chair of the WPUDA Communications Committee and Vice Chair of the Government Relations Committee.

Prior to joining the Grays Harbor PUD, Anderson worked in communications and as News Director for KXRO.

Disclosure: Liz Anderson was the former News Director at KXRO. Her husband Pat Anderson is the Alpha Media Grays Harbor Market Manager. KXRO receives no financial benefit for reporting this story.