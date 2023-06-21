23-mile detour used July 9-31 while crews remove fish passage barriers

Travelers using US 101 north of Hoquiam are encouraged to plan for extra travel time starting the evening of Sunday, July 9.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close 2 miles of US 101 between Failor Lake Road and Larson Brothers Road from 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 31.

Travelers will use a 23-mile detour while crews remove multiple fish passage barriers.

The work is part of a project that improves fish habitat in six streams and tributaries under US 101 in Grays Harbor.

What to expect

During the around-the-clock closures, a 23-mile signed detour will be in place using East Market Street, North B Street, Wishkah Road, East Hoquiam Road and Youmans Road.

Alternating one-way traffic on Youmans Road at the East Fork Hoquiam River Bridge.





Three additional construction work sites



Three additional culvert sites under US 101, from mileposts 102.97 to 111.3 will be under construction through the fall. WSDOT’s contractor will keep traffic moving using a single lane around each work zone. A temporary traffic signal will control the flow of traffic on that single lane.

First of a multi-year effort to improve fish habitat

This project is part of the US 101-SR 109 Grays Harbor, Jefferson and Clallam Counties – Remove Fish Barriers project which corrects 29 culverts that are barriers to fish passage upstream.

Construction will occur through 2026 and is part of WSDOT’s program to remove barriers to fish under state highways.

Real-time traffic information is available on the statewide travel map and the WSDOT app. Additional information is available on the WSDOT regional Twitter account.