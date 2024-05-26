Aberdeen Superintendent announces resignation; school board to consider next steps

Aberdeen Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake has asked for his resignation from the district.

A special meeting has been scheduled to consider the request.

This comes as Dr. Thake has been on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an outside investigation into a complaint involving a matter that occurred at a school.

In a letter to the school board and others, Dr. Thake states that “In my two years as superintendent, I was pleased with what we were able to accomplish” while noting “Despite the funding shortcomings that forced two straight years of significant reductions, I feel that in many ways, we have accomplished a lot.”

His letter insinuates that he is resigning his position as superintendent of the Aberdeen School District 5 effective June 30, 2024, and that he is considering entering into assisting and consulting districts after 13 years serving in superintendent roles.

He adds in his letter, “Throughout this important transition, it is important to have faith in the interim leadership and to keep the focus on improving the state of school funding so our students and staff are able to acquire the resources to thrive at the highest possible level. “

The School Board will conduct a special meeting at 5 pm on Monday, May 27, to consider the superintendent’s resignation and to appoint interim leadership.

The meeting is available in person at the District Office at 216 North G St., or remotely via Zoom.

Special Meeting Agenda (pdf)

The next regular meeting of the School Board is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the Community Room at Aberdeen High School.

You can find the archive of previous meetings here.