ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following investor events. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.





Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, Mar. 5, 2024

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar. 6, 2024

Conferences that have presentations that are webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance measures and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

