ZoomInfo Partnership with Databricks Delivers Comprehensive Data Directly to Customers

ZoomInfo’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) product enables businesses to ingest the industry’s leading B2B data, at scale, directly into their systems and databases. With the offering now available through Databricks, data engineering, data science, analytics, and business intelligence teams can enhance their existing workflows with a powerful go-to-market (GTM) data foundation that includes company, contact, intent, and technographic data.

ZoomInfo DaaS can be accessed within the Databricks Marketplace, an open marketplace powered by Delta Sharing where teams can exchange data assets. Delta Sharing automates data updates to eliminate data decay and ensure all users have access to the freshest data. Customers can choose between pre-built Data Cubes or work with ZoomInfo’s data services team to create custom Data Cubes that meet their specific needs. Storing data in the Databricks Lakehouse Platform also improves cross-team collaboration by eliminating data silos.

“Seamless access to ZoomInfo data helps teams fuel accelerated growth for their GTM teams by unlocking and centralizing insights at scale,” said Sneh Kakileti, Vice President, Product Management at ZoomInfo. “These insights can power advanced technology applications, such as generative AI-based processes — which are only as good as the data they have access to. This partnership will help data-centric organizations solve some of their toughest go-to-market problems and win faster.”

“This partnership brings together a pair of billion-dollar industry leaders,” Databricks President Andy Kofoid said. “Our customers will love having secure, easy access to ZoomInfo’s industry-leading data in the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, and they’ll be able to harness the power of this data to fuel their AI and machine learning processes. With the latest insights fueling their advanced analytics, our customers can quickly accelerate their revenue growth.”

Leading B2B companies use ZoomInfo DaaS to understand and expand their total addressable markets, identify and target their ideal customer profiles, improve customer modeling and lead scoring to enhance data-driven salesflows, and more:

“Out of the solutions we considered, ZoomInfo’s Data Cubes had the most comprehensive and accurate dataset by far,” MarketSpark Chief Growth Officer Robert Kulewicz said. “And ZoomInfo’s team was willing to help us understand how we could ingest that data and manipulate it effectively.”

The partnership also registers ZoomInfo as a certified data provider on the Databricks platform, meaning teams who are not yet customers can initiate a trial of ZoomInfo DaaS within the platform.

Later today, from 2:30-3:10 p.m. PT, Kakileti will join leaders from Databricks, AccuWeather, CoreLogic, and London Stock Exchange on The Future of Data Sharing and Collaboration panel at Databricks’ Data + AI Summit at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Please visit the ZoomInfo-Databricks partnership landing page for more information. To learn more about how ZoomInfo modernizes go-to-market for all businesses, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 30,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

