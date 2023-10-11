ZoomInfo Expands Global Business Coverage by 6x Since 2021, Offering Access to 104 Million Companies

ZoomInfo Platform Offers 321 Million Contact Profiles, a 3x Increase Since 2021

VANCOUVER, Wash. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, announced that its global business-to-business (B2B) data now covers 321 million professional contacts at 104 million companies, giving customers vastly expanded access to business buyers around the world.





In just the last two years, ZoomInfo has grown the number of global companies in its data platform by more than 6x, while tripling both the number of global contacts and the number of global mobile phone numbers available to its customers. In continental Europe, ZoomInfo has expanded its catalogue of mobile numbers by 13x whilst growing mobiles in the U.K. by 6x.

ZoomInfo Expands International Data (video)

Following recent, significant investments in its international data, ZoomInfo customers now have access to over 200 million business contacts markets outside North America – such as Europe, Asia, and Australia. This expanded coverage gives sales and marketing teams a competitive edge globally by broadening their reach and enabling more effective strategies when targeting international markets.

“We leverage our large, proprietary contributory network and advanced capabilities to develop scale and quality of data that is unmatched in the industry,” ZoomInfo Vice President of Product Management Sneh Kakileti said. “With a focus on expanding our offerings in EMEA, we’ve invested significantly over the past two years into enhancing our global company and contact intelligence. GTM teams both in the U.S. and abroad can now close more deals with customers around the world.”

ZoomInfo has also invested heavily in its data assets beyond its global contacts and company profiles, providing revenue organisations with access to more than:

Worldwide:

174 million email addresses

94 million mobile numbers

70 million direct phone numbers

Outside North America:

104 million email addresses

45 million mobile numbers

27 million direct phone numbers

“We’ve worked with ZoomInfo since 2021. As a global business we rely on data to drive multiple business functions,” said Patrick Scully, managing director at Kintec Recruitment, located in Manchester, England. “ZoomInfo’s platform is fantastic — it’s the best tool for sales/cold business development. I’ve used it to close significant new business deals within my region. I rate the product highly and have seen valuable improvements in their global data coverage. I look forward to continuing to drive growth through our partnership.”

ZoomInfo utilises artificial intelligence (AI) technology to guarantee greater accuracy in its contact and company profiles. In addition, a dedicated team of over 300 researchers actively collects and verifies data, validating each data point through a multi-step process.

ZoomInfo is a leader in privacy, with a particular focus on supporting global enterprises and European businesses. ZoomInfo supports privacy compliance by giving revenue teams the ability to turn on suppression of Do Not Call lists for several countries — which can be used alongside their master suppression lists and ZoomInfo’s other privacy-focused features — enabling them to hide phone numbers and other contact info belonging to individuals who have unsubscribed from that company’s communications or who have registered with their country’s national Do Not Call registry. ZoomInfo applies rigorous methods to ensure data integrity and compliance with international regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, including sending email privacy notifications to all addressable data subjects, regardless of their geographic location, as well as by making it easy for individuals to exercise their data rights using ZoomInfo’s Privacy Center.

For more information on the data available within ZoomInfo, along with the benefits it provides companies of all sizes worldwide, visit ZoomInfo’s data hub.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognised leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

