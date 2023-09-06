ZoomInfo Executives to Host Go-To-Market Event Series in San Francisco During Dreamforce 2023

Headlined by GTM Roundtable with ZoomInfo CEO Henry Schuck and Executives from Snowflake and Bain, and an AI + GTM Workshop

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, will host a series of go-to-market (GTM) events surrounding the Dreamforce 2023 conference Sept. 12-14 in San Francisco.





Headlined by the GTM Executive Roundtable with G2, Snowflake, and Bain & Company and an AI + GTM Masterclass workshop with Anthropic, the events will feature best practices, the latest research, and hands-on experiments with leading business strategists and executives.

“We’re excited to bring our GTM leadership series and AI + GTM workshop to downtown San Francisco next week,” ZoomInfo CEO Henry Schuck said. “Forums like these provide crucial opportunities for exchanging ideas across industries so we can help companies gain a competitive edge as they go to market.”

Wednesday’s GTM roundtable will feature Schuck along with ZoomInfo CMO Bryan Law, Snowflake CMO Denise Persson, and Bain Partner Kristina Luquist in an executive session that focuses on the ever-evolving landscape of go-to-market strategies.

On Thursday, Anthropic GTM Sandy Banerjee will join Ben Salzman of ZoomInfo’s GTM Strategy & ZI Labs team to put on the AI + GTM Masterclass, an immersive hands-on workshop where attendees will learn side-by-side with other industry leaders as they delve into the world of generative AI and its impact on GTM strategy.

Throughout the week, ZoomInfo will host a ZoomInfo Executive Lounge for 1:1 meetings to exchange ideas with some of the top minds in the go-to-market space, and users can visit the company’s expert help desk for platform troubleshooting and demos of its latest functionality. ZoomInfo wraps up the week in San Francisco with a ping pong tournament at SPIN.

Full details:

GTM Series: San Francisco VIP Executive Roundtable : In partnership with G2 and Bain & Company, industry thought leaders and experts will discuss how to modernize a company’s go-to-market approach, sharing some of the best practices, latest research, and strategies for effective sales and marketing alignment. Led by Schuck, Law, Luquist, and Persson, the executive session will highlight the importance of a comprehensive GTM approach that encompasses marketing, sales, and operations alignment, as well as tactics that can be implemented at scale. (Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 7:00-9:30 a.m. at The District at the Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission St.)

For more information or to reserve your spot at any of these events, please visit ZoomInfo’s Dreamforce 2023 landing page.

