ZoomInfo Earns TrustRadius Top Rated Award for Sales Intelligence Software for Fifth Consecutive Year

Company Also Recognized with 2022 Top Rated Awards in Market Intelligence and Intent Data
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by TrustRadius with the 2022 Top Rated Award for Sales Intelligence Software, Market Intelligence Software, and Intent Data.
More than 1,200 verified TrustRadius users have recognized ZoomInfo as a leader in the Sales Intelligence Software category.
“Our customers continue to trust ZoomInfo because they see firsthand the positive impact it has on their business,” said ZoomInfo President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Hays. “The launch of our modern operating system RevOS this year has enabled us to deepen our relationships with customers and help their business grow quickly.”
Verified users shared how much value they receive from using ZoomInfo:
In addition, ZoomInfo’s leading conversation intelligence solution, Chorus, has earned four Top Rated Awards for Sales Enablement, Sales Coaching, Call Recording, and Conversation Intelligence. ZoomInfo Chat has also earned the Top Rated Award for Intelligent Virtual Assistant.
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of distinguished business-to-business technology products. Based entirely on verified customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. TrustRadius uses a criteria, methodology, and scoring to determine Top Rated winners.
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
