ZoomInfo Earns Top Spot in 23 G2 Grids for Sixth Consecutive Quarter

Company Sweeps Top Grid Placement in Two Major Categories
VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has earned the top spot on 23 grids in G2’s Summer 2022 Grid® Reports for the sixth consecutive quarter.
ZoomInfo continued its streak of market leadership, topping the overall Buyer Intent Data Tools category along with the top spot in every Lead Capture and Marketing Account Intelligence category.
“Once again, ZoomInfo proves its leadership when it comes to consistently delivering top-tier solutions to revenue teams everywhere at businesses of all sizes,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “The honest, positive experiences shared by our customers are the reason we’ve maintained our top-tier status with G2 quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.”
For the ninth straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in the Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence sections. Also of note:
The Summer 2022 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveals the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.
No. 1 Placements (23)
Lead Capture
Lead Capture: Enterprise
Lead Capture: Mid-Market
Lead Capture: Small Business
Lead Intelligence
Lead Intelligence: Enterprise
Lead Intelligence: Mid-Market
Marketing Account Intelligence
Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise
Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market
Marketing Account Intelligence: Small Business
Market Intelligence
Market Intelligence: Mid-Market
Email Verification
Email Verification: Mid-Market
Email Verification: Small Business
Lead Mining
Lead Mining: Mid-Market
Lead Mining: Small Business
Buyer Intent Data Tools
Buyer Intent Data Tools: Mid-Market
Account Data Management: Enterprise
Sales Intelligence: Enterprise
No. 2 Placements (13)
AI Sales Assistant
AI Sales Assistant: Enterprise
AI Sales Assistant: Mid-Market
AI Sales Assistant: Small Business
Account Data Management
Account Data Management: Mid-Market
Account Data Management: Small Business
Market Intelligence: Enterprise
Market Intelligence: Small Business
Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market
Sales Intelligence: Small Business
Visitor Identification
Lead Intelligence: Small Business
Other Placements (3)
Visitor Identification: Small Business
Sales Intelligence
About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.
