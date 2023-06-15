ZoomInfo Earns 28 #1 Grid Rankings and 128 Leader Ratings in G2’s Summer 2023 Report

Among 120,000 Companies Listed by G2, ZoomInfo’s #1 Placements Ranked in the Top 0.01%

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, earned the #1 spot on 28 grids in G2’s Summer 2023 Grid Reports, winning recognition as the top Enterprise solution in nine categories.

Altogether, the company received 167 awards in the reports, which also include G2’s Momentum Reports and Index Reports. ZoomInfo was recognized with 128 Leader badges, while its products secured No. 1 rankings in at least one grid within 10 different categories, including: Buyer Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, Website Visitor Identification, Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, Lead Intelligence, Email Verification, Lead Capture, and Lead Mining. ZoomInfo extended its streak to 12 consecutive quarters atop the Buyer Intent Data Overall grid.

“Our consistently high marks and positive customer feedback are proof that ZoomInfo delivers incredible value to our more than 30,000 customers,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “Companies of all sizes rely on our world-class data and real-time insights to achieve their go-to-market goals.”

Among the more than 120,000 companies and 974 categories listed in G2’s Summer Reports, ZoomInfo sits in the top 0.01% of companies in terms of most #1 rankings. Additionally, ZoomInfo’s SalesOS platform had the fifth-most #1 rankings of any single product listed on G2. Also of note:

In total, ZoomInfo’s products appeared 112 times, spanning 91 grids across 25 unique categories.

For the 10th straight quarter, SalesOS led the Enterprise grids for Sales Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, and Lead Intelligence.

For the first time, SalesOS placed No. 1 on the Mid-Market grid for Sales Intelligence after 19 consecutive No. 2 placements.

SalesOS maintained the top spot in the Mid-Market grid of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 22nd consecutive quarter, dating back to Spring 2018.

SalesOS further strengthened and solidified its position as the category leader for both Sales Intelligence and Buyer Intent Data Providers.

ZoomInfo’s OperationsOS platform appeared on 25 grids.

Chorus by ZoomInfo appeared on 16 grids for the third consecutive quarter, including Conversation Intelligence and Sales Coaching.

The following customer reviews contributed to ZoomInfo’s category leadership across G2:

“The database in ZoomInfo is unparalleled, but the ability to get alerts for triggers in your accounts is one of the best things about the platform. I cannot think of another tool that accomplishes a fraction of the enablement [ZoomInfo] provides.” – Enterprise User

“No solution on the market can get you the contact information or the intent data that ZoomInfo can. Using ZI, I can find out how to reach my prospects and target them with relevant messaging.” – Enterprise User

“I’m a big fan of ZoomInfo SalesOS for its ease of organization and contact identification. All of the curated information and data available is far superior to competitive options, making it the top choice for my company. This is why I am so glad we chose ZoomInfo SalesOS – the organization, great data, and easy integration make it truly invaluable.” – Financial Systems Analyst, Mid-Market Company

“I really like the ability to map the ZoomInfo fields to standard and custom fields on our lead forms. It also provides several state and country formatting options for more accurate lead routing within Salesforce. FormComplete with ZoomInfo data also helps growing SaaS companies pivot in their Rules of Engagement and location-based territories, as it allows you to map either the individual contact’s location or company HQ location, along with Industry, Revenue, Employees, etc.” – Mid-Market User of MarketingOS

The Summer 2023 Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithms, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores how best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow.

No. 1 Placements (28) Buyer Intent Data Buyer Intent Data: Enterprise Buyer Intent Data: Mid-Market Buyer Intent Data: Small Business Email Verification Email Verification: Enterprise Email Verification: Mid-Market Email Verification: Small Business Lead Capture Lead Capture: Enterprise Lead Capture: Mid-Market Lead Capture: Small Business Lead Mining Lead Mining: Enterprise Lead Mining: Mid-Market Lead Mining: Small Business Lead Intelligence Lead Intelligence: Enterprise Lead Intelligence: Mid-Market Sales Intelligence Sales Intelligence: Enterprise Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market Market Intelligence: Mid-Market Market Intelligence: Small Business Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market Account Data Management: Enterprise Visitor Identification: Enterprise

No. 1 Grid Placements by Quarter Summer 2023: 28 Spring 2023: 31 Winter 2023: 29 Fall 2022: 28 Summer 2022: 23 Spring 2022: 25 Winter 2022: 27 Fall 2021: 26 Summer 2021: 27 Spring 2021: 26 Winter 2021: 22 Fall 2020: 19 Summer 2020: 10 Spring 2020: 7 Winter 2020: 8 Fall 2019: 8 Summer 2019: 5 Spring 2019: 5 Winter 2019: 3

