YMCA begin 2019 Annual Campaign

The YMCA of Grays Harbor has kicked off their 2019 annual fundraising campaign.

This week, the YMCA launched their Annual Campaign with a theme of “Anything Can Happen If You Let It” from Mary Poppins as more than 130 people gathered inside the gym at their facility to learn more about the goals and what the YMCA has been able to do in the community.

This year, Erik Kupka and Alissa Shay are the co-chairs for the campaign, leading teams of volunteers, staff, and YMCA board members on a 5 week campaign to raise $225,000.

According to the YMCA, proceeds from the Annual Campaign will support “Membership and Program Scholarships, Camperships and Community Partner Support, Afterschool Mentoring, Teen Leadership Programming, and Early Learning Readiness”.

In 2018 the YMCA of Grays Harbor…

Awarded over $390,000 in Membership Scholarships

Awarded over $30,000 in Camp Scholarships

Mentored 570 youth afterschool

Served over 1,240 youth in youth sports

Served over 50,000 FREE snacks and 38,000 meals

Taught over 2,175 youth water safety skills

Prepared over 120 youth for Kindergarten

And so much more…

Franzine Potts, CEO of the YMCA of Grays Harbor, stated about the YMCA and it’s cause, “Throughout Grays Harbor, countless people know the YMCA. But there’s so much more to the Y than one might think. From exercise to education, from basketball to volunteering, from water safety to preventive health, the Y doesn’t just strengthen our bodies – we strengthen community. Yet we’re called to do so much more. Our community faces new challenges that create a greater need today than ever before. Fortunately, where some see obstacles, we see opportunities to make a difference. By supporting the Y, you support this cause.”

The YMCA Annual Campaign will end on May 15th.

If you are interested in donating to the campaign, contact the YMCA of Grays Harbor at (360) 537-9622