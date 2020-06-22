Xenon arc Appoints Scot R. Benson to Board of Directors
Experienced industry executive to help further accelerate growth
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xenon arc (“The Company”), a leading data-driven marketing and sales organization, announced the appointment of Scot R. Benson to its Board of Directors. Most recently, Mr. Benson served as President and Chief Operating Officer and Board member at Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI).
Mr. Benson has spent over 20 years at ESI and 35 years in the chemical industry. He started at ESI’s predecessor company, MacDermid, Inc in 1999 as a regional sales manager and held roles of increasing importance over his career. When he left in 2020, he was responsible for all operations of a multi-billion-dollar global specialty chemicals business. In his role, Mr. Benson was an early adopter of the xa-DIRECT model, partnering with Xenon arc in North America and Europe as a solution to help improve the dynamics of ESI’s large base of small customers in the Graphics Solutions business. In addition to Xenon arc, he sits on the Board of Element Solutions and Folds of Honor TN.
“Scot is a talented, strategic leader who will help to further accelerate Xenon arc’s already steep growth trajectory,” commented Paul Warburg, President and Chief Executive of Xenon arc. “His impressive experience combined with his intimate knowledge of the distinct benefits of our model will be a tremendous asset as we engage with industry leaders about our innovative approach. We are excited to welcome Scot to our Board.”
“I am delighted to join the Board of Directors at such an exciting time in Xenon arc’s development,” commented Mr. Benson. “I look forward to contributing to the future growth and success of Xenon arc, to collaborate with Paul, his team, and the rest of the Board to help drive exceptional value for our clients, customers and shareholders alike.”
Xenon arc
Established in 2010, Xenon arc is a data-driven marketing and sales company, focused on enhancing the way materials producers engage with their SMB customers and segments. Xenon arc’s xa-DIRECT model specializes in building private label, direct-to-market teams. With offices in the US, Europe, Mexico and Brazil, Xenon arc partners with producers looking to evolve, digitize, and enhance their go-to-market strategy. Xenon arc’s client list includes some of the most distinguished brands in the materials industry and is constantly expanding. For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com
xa-DIRECT
The xa-DIRECT model, deploys private label commercial teams to represent specific producers, their products, and their respective brand promise, to their non-core, small business customer base. The model configures and implements dedicated technology solutions, human interface and tailored business processes to drive growth, insight and simplicity to each producer client while delivering exceptional customer & technical service for end-use customers.
