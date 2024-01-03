WSP report second hit-and-run accident this week; fatality victim identified

For the second day in a row, the Washington State Patrol reported a hit-and-run in Grays Harbor featuring a vehicle and unprotected residents.

Following the fatality hit-and-run outside Ocean Shores on Monday afternoon, officials say that another hit-and-run occurred outside Elma.

In an update to the Monday fatality, the Grays Harbor Coroner released the name of the victim as 55-year-old Robert Westby of Aberdeen.

While the Aberdeen man was found on the shoulder by a passerby on Monday afternoon, the accident could have occurred between the evening of Dec. 31, 2023, to the morning of Jan. 1, 2024, on northbound SR 115.

A silver Nissan Rogue was identified by officials as a vehicle being sought in connection with that hit-and-run.

In a report for the Elma accident, WSP says that a 49-year-old Elma woman was crossing Highway 12 on Tuesday morning when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The woman was injured but was able to walk to a bystander’s vehicle as the unknown driver continued on Highway 12 away from the area.

The Elma woman was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for her injuries.

WSP detectives are seeking witnesses of both accidents

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Osberg by phone at (360) 473-0300 ext. 0 or email at [email protected].