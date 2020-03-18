WorkSource Offices Temporarily Converting to All-Virtual Service to Address the Economic and Health Needs of our Communities

Submitted by Washington State Employment Security Department Starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 the WorkSource offices across Washington State (American Job Centers) will be closed for in-person customer service and will be adopting a virtual-only customer service model until the science and health guidance suggests it is safe to re-open for direct service. “Community is at […]
