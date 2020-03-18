      Weather Alert

WorkSource Offices Temporarily Converting to All-Virtual Service to Address the Economic and Health Needs of our Communities

Mar 18, 2020 @ 7:49am

Submitted by Washington State Employment Security Department Starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 the WorkSource offices across Washington State (American Job Centers) will be closed for in-person customer service and will be adopting a virtual-only customer service model until the science and health guidance suggests it is safe to re-open for direct service. “Community is at […]

The post WorkSource Offices Temporarily Converting to All-Virtual Service to Address the Economic and Health Needs of our Communities appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

