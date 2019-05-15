Work to reopen both lanes of SR 109 near Moclips begins today
By KXRO News
|
May 15, 2019 @ 7:38 AM

MOCLIPS – Planned to start as early as today, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will begin efforts to remove debris from the roadside along State Route 109 south of Taholah from an earlier slide this winter.

Between 8 am  and 5 pm each weekday through Tuesday, May 21, crews will remove roadside debris while maintaining the current one-way alternating traffic with a stop sign.  

As crews work to scrape mud off the roadway, reestablish the ditch line, and relocate the jersey barrier off the fog line, drivers will have flaggers directing traffic.

The work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled. Travelers are encouraged to add extra time to reach their destinations.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app. Advanced information about highway maintenance and construction activities is available on the Grays Harbor County web page.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

911 outage for Comcast customers Filing Week: Day 2 Boat runs aground, sinks, at Columbia River entrance Simpson Avenue Bridge to close next week for scheduled inspection 2019 Filing Week: Day 1 Grays Harbor Fire District #5 Board of Commissioners terminate Fire Chief contract
Comments