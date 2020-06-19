Work on Heron Street Bridge scheduled; lane closure coming next week
Bridge repairs will bring lane closures to the Heron Street Bridge.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that work to do deck repairs on the US 12 Heron Street Bridge are planned beginning Tuesday, June 23.
According to the release, WSDOT bridge maintenance crews will close a single eastbound lane on the US 12 Heron Street Bridge to vehicle traffic as they make the repairs.
Drivers are encouraged to expect possible delays and add extra time to reach their destinations.
Tuesday, June 23 through Wednesday, June 24.
- From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Eastbound single lane closure.
Work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.