      Weather Alert

Woman and horse struck by car

Aug 28, 2019 @ 7:52am

Ocean Shores, WA – A woman and her horse were injured after they were struck by a car.

The Washington State Patrol says that a 46-year-old Copalis Beach woman was riding her horse near the Ocean Shores city entrance when a 31-year-old Ocean Shores man struck them in a 2002 Subaru Legacy.

When the car struck the horse, the woman was ejected.

In a report, the man said that the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the horse or the rider.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, however the woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital and the horse taken to Brady Veterinarian Animal Hospital

Drugs and alcohol were not involved. Charges are pending.

