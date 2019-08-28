Woman and horse struck by car
Ocean Shores, WA – A woman and her horse were injured after they were struck by a car.
The Washington State Patrol says that a 46-year-old Copalis Beach woman was riding her horse near the Ocean Shores city entrance when a 31-year-old Ocean Shores man struck them in a 2002 Subaru Legacy.
When the car struck the horse, the woman was ejected.
In a report, the man said that the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the horse or the rider.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, however the woman was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital and the horse taken to Brady Veterinarian Animal Hospital
Drugs and alcohol were not involved. Charges are pending.