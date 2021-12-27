      Weather Alert

Winter weather continuing through the week, with more snow predicted

Dec 27, 2021 @ 7:03am

Driving conditions are difficult throughout Coastal Washington this morning as heavy snow and an overnight freeze have turned roads into sheets of ice.

The National Weather Service is predicting that very cold temperatures will continue through Wednesday of this week. 

Locally, you can expect a moderate chance of snow over the coming days, with a weak “disturbance” brushing the area tonight into Tuesday, bringing additional snow showers to the region.

Accumulations are expected to remain light, with the highest snow totals expected along the Washington coast and in the Southwest interior.

A period of lowland snow is likely late Wednesday night through early Friday with somewhat warmer temperatures. This round of weather is likely to bring another round of lowland snow with 1-3 inches likely.

There is a slight chance of freezing rain.

A second lighter round of lowland snow and patchy freezing rain possible Saturday.

 

Also On KXRO
Local drug searches arrest two and secure methamphetamine and fentanyl
LeMay Grays Harbor has suspended service today for Garbage and Recycling Services
Cosmopolis Volunteer Firefighters all resign
Grays Harbor remains 3rd highest unemployment; Pacific sits in 2nd
Stafford Creek Corrections Center adjust operations following $60,000 fine
Connect With Us Listen To Us On