Wind Advisory for Wednesday, Jan. 9

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Wednesday January 9th from 6am to 6pm.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected from the southeast.

Some affected areas are, but not limited to, Westport, Ocean Shores, Moclips and Hoquiam.

Strong winds will develop Wednesday morning and continue into the afternoon.

Winds may snap tree branches and cause additional power outages.

According to NWS, “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.”

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management Deputy Director Hannah Cleverly tells KXRO that they are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.