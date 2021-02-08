Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce names 2020 Person, Business, and Citizen of the Year awards
Willapa Harbor Chamber Director Michelle Layman tells KXRO that each year, the Pacific County chamber takes nominations for businesses or individuals that people feel should be recognized for their efforts within the Community
Though the event celebrating them could not be in person this year, the chamber released their list of local honors.
This year, we again received many worthy nominations. The chamber trustees would like to thank all who took the time to submit a nomination of an individual or business in our area who helps make this great community such a great place to live and work.
Even though we were unable to celebrate together in person at our annual banquet, these businesses and individuals deserve high praises for their dedication and service to our community.
2020 Business of the Year
Named as the 2020 Business was Seiler Home Group.
The local realty group was reportedly nominated for their commitment to our community.
“They have hosted craft nights, sponsored events and functions and constantly portray the Willapa Harbor as a beautiful place to live. The Seiler Home Group team is an asset to our families and economy.”
2020 Citizen of the Year
The 2020 Citizen of the Year was awarded to Bob & Doris Byrd for their dedication to the community.
According to Layman, “Every Christmas you can count on the Byrd residence being brightly lit and a destination for so many locals looking to uplift their Christmas spirit. You will often find Doris in the kitchen baking her famous holiday cookies and treats that our community has come to love. Bob and Doris help make our community feel like home and we are so lucky to have them!”
2020 Person of the Year
For the 2020 Person of the Year, the chamber honored Bethany Barnard for her countless hours working with the Raymond Elks Emergency Meal Project, serving hundreds of meals every week.
Barnard is also honored for helping spearhead the Peacekeeper Society’s food distribution in downtown Raymond, distributing over 40,000 pounds of food and over $7,000 worth of cleaning supplies and other goods to the people of Willapa Harbor.
“She also helped distribute tents, coats and supplies to the homeless. Bethany was nominated numerous times this year and we agree; she’s so very deserving of this honor!”
2020 HERO Awards
Layman also announced that due to so many deserving organizations, there are new HERO awards given out this year.
“The Willapa Harbor Chamber decided there were too many deserving organizations this year and decided they needed recognized also! These organizations stepped up during the Covid19 Pandemic to keep Willapa Harbor healthy and happy. These essential businesses worked tirelessly to keep our residents healthy, mentally and physically.”
HERO awards were rewarded to;
- Willapa Harbor Hospital
- Pacific County Public Health
- Pioneer Grocery
- Raymond Elks #1292
- St. Lawrence Catholic Church
“The Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce is grateful for the contributions that the award recipients have made to our community and wish them the best in the future.”