Willapa Bay Salmon Advisory Group meeting cancelled
Raymond, WA – An upcoming meeting scheduled this month for the Willapa Bay Salmon Advisory Group has been cancelled, for now.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that they are cancelling a November 21 public meeting of the Willapa Bay Salmon Advisory Group, although they have the intention to reschedule the meeting for a later date.
The meeting, originally scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Raymond Elks Lodge, is planned to be rescheduled soon and Chad Herring, WDFW fish policy lead for the south coast, says that they will provide notice of the new date and time ahead of the meeting.
According to a release, the meeting was cancelled to allow fishery managers more time to develop additional meaningful new information to present to the advisory group and the public, as well as accommodate staff scheduling conflicts.
A separate meeting to discuss the 2020 Willapa Bay Chinook salmon release strategy was held last night in Raymond.