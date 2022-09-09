Weyerhaeuser closes permit/lease areas due to weather conditions

The Weyerhaeuser Recreation Team says that given the upcoming weather forecast, they have temporarily closed access to all Washington Permit Areas and Washington Lease Areas for two days.

That closure runs through midnight on Saturday, September 10th.

The permit areas affected by this are: Vail, Pe Ell North, Pe Ell South, Aberdeen, Longview – St. Helens, Bear River, Stella, and Yacolt.

They told KXRO that this was not an easy decision to make but added that “safety is our number one priority”.

They say that this was the safest decision for everyone given the fire forecast for the days.

“We understand that some of you may have already made plans for the weekend and that this news may be disappointing.”

If the forecast does change, an extension of a closure to one or all of these areas may be put in place.

“We appreciate your understanding and hope that this will be it for the remainder of the season. “