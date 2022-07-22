Westport recreational salmon retention closing on Friday/Saturday

Salmon Retention along the coast has closed for certain days.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that the Marine Area 2 (Westport) recreational salmon fishing season is closed on Fridays and Saturdays through September 30, 2022.
Chinook salmon retention within the fishery is allowed Sundays through Thursdays, with a daily limit of 2. No more than 1 of those may be a Chinook with a minimum size of 22”. Coho retention of 16” is allowed during those times. There is no minimum size for other salmon species, although wild coho must be released.
According to the agency, through July 17, 34% of the Marine Area 2 Chinook guideline has been taken (4,145 of 12,070 fish).
The change comes due to the high Chinook catch rates so far this season, and officials say that this action is necessary to not exceed the guideline, which they say is modest, preserving the length of the season while continuing to allow opportunity to access significant coho abundance and fish for salmon seven days per week.
WDFW stated that Willapa Bay (Marine Area 2-1) and the portion of Grays Harbor (Marine Area 2-2) west of the Buoy 13 line are also open under the same rules as Marine Area 2.
Regulations for Marine Areas 2-1 and 2-2 change in August, and details will be listed in the Sport Fishing Rules Pamphlet.
The Grays Harbor Control Zone is closed beginning Aug. 8.
The catch quotas for recreational fisheries North of Cape Falcon in 2022 are 27,000 Chinook and 168,000 hatchery-marked coho, with an Area 2 Chinook guideline of 12,070 and Area 2 coho quota of 62,160.
Marine Areas 1 through 4 are scheduled to close Sept. 30, but areas may close earlier if quotas are met.