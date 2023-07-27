Westport/Ocean Shores recreational salmon season opens

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that the coastal salmon fisheries in Marine Area 2 (Westport-Ocean Shores) has opened, effective immedietly.

Anglers can fish for salmon through September 30, 2023, or until quotas are met.

For today, the daily limit in Marine Area 2 is two salmon, including no more than 1 Chinook. Chinook min. size 22”. Coho min. size 16”. Other salmon species no min. size. Release wild coho.

From Friday, July 28 through September 30:

Sundays through Thursdays: Daily limit 2 including no more than 1 Chinook. Chinook min. size 22”. Coho min. size 16”. Other salmon species no min. size. Release wild coho. Fridays and Saturdays: Daily limit 2. Coho min. size 16”. Other salmon species no min. size. Release Chinook and wild coho. It is unlawful to possess Chinook onboard a vessel in Marine Area 2, including in transit.



Willapa Bay (Area 2-1) and the portion of Grays Harbor (Area 2-2) west of the Buoy 13 line are also open under the same rules as Area 2.

Regulations for Area 2-1 change in August; details are listed in the 2023-24 Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.

Grays Harbor Control Zone is open for salmon through Sept. 30, 2023.

The catch quotas for recreational fisheries North of Cape Falcon in 2023 are 39,000 Chinook and 159,600 marked coho, with an Area 2 Chinook guideline of 17,210 and Area 2 coho quota of 59,050.

Marine Areas 1 through 4 are scheduled to close Sept. 30, but areas may close earlier if quotas are met.