Westport Light State Park bathroom closed due to vandalism

Washington State Parks have closed a bathroom at Westport Light State Park.
According to a notice from the parks department, the bathrooms off of W Ocean Ave. are now closed.
The department says that this closure is due to extensive vandalism at the site.
The bathrooms are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
Anyone visiting Westport Light State Park is advised to use the restrooms at the Westhaven parking lot on Jetty Haul Rd. for the interim.
Portable toilets were being brought in, but residents were directed to plan ahead.