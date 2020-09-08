Weather conditions bring smoke to Coastal Washington
The winds are continuing to blow smoke from Eastern Washington to Western Washington.
Grays Harbor Fire District #5 reports that they are getting a lot of calls for possible brush/wildfires due to this smoke, but we are also getting calls for actual small brush fires as well.
As of this morning, crews from the district were already called on a 30 x 40 brush fire off of South Union Road and Heise Rd.
Officials ask that residents consider the type of smoke you are smelling/seeing before calling in but if in doubt and feel that you are seeing a real brush/wildfire call 911.
You can view the smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/
On that map, it lists the air quality this morning in Aberdeen as “Unhealthy” and noted 3 satellite fire detections within a 150 mile radius. The nearest satellite fire detection is approximately 75 miles away to the E.
The National Weather Service reports that critical fire conditions continue today due to winds and low humidity. Wednesday and Thursday are forecasted to be the hottest days of the week, with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s across Western Washington.
Fire weather concerns will continue this week with warm, dry weather and unstable conditions–but winds will be lighter.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 11 pm Thursday for gusty winds and low humidity, as well as hot, dry, and unstable conditions for parts of the area.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now.
Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.