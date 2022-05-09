WDFW seeks comment on periodic status review for Western snowy plover

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public input on its draft periodic status review for the snowy plover.
The Department is recommending maintaining the species’ classification as Endangered in the state of Washington.
The Pacific coast breeding population of snowy plovers extends from Washington to northwestern Mexico.
In Washington, the species is found only in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties.
The Washington population consists of less than 100 adult birds and is dependent on immigration from Oregon.
Populations are responding to intensive conservation efforts, but viability analysis indicates that the Pacific coast population is unlikely to reach the federal recovery objective of 3,000 birds without further conservation actions.
The draft periodic status review for the Western snowy plover is available for review at WDFW’s Species Status Review webpage.
The public can provide comments on the drafts through Aug. 5.
The public can submit written comments on the review and recommendation via email at [email protected] or by mail to Taylor Cotten, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
WDFW prepares recovery plans to guide conservation and recovery efforts and periodically reviews the status of protected species in the state.