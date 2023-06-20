WDFW opens public survey regarding three-year hunting season planning

Members of the public are invited to weigh in on longer-term hunting season planning as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) begins its latest three-year season setting effort.

Comments received during an ongoing scoping period will be used to inform game managers about changes the public would like to see to hunting seasons in 2024–2026.

The current scoping period began last week and ends July 2.

Comments may be submitted online through WDFW’s public scoping survey (https://publicinput.com/i4611), via email at [email protected], or via voicemail by calling 855-925-2801 and entering code 2576. Written comments may also be mailed to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife – Wildlife Program, PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.

Three-year season setting is an in-depth rule making process that allows WDFW to propose and collect public feedback on changes to Washington hunting laws.

In between three-year rule making cycles, annual season setting allows the Department to propose minor season changes or changes due to emerging needs.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission sets hunting seasons based on public input and staff recommendations.

“We encourage everyone interested in upcoming hunting seasons to send us feedback to help inform the rule making process,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “This process helps us better understand the experiences Washington hunters want, and we need your feedback to help us determine the path forward.”

Through the public scoping survey, members of the public can submit proposed Washington Administrative Code (WAC) changes for 2024-2026 hunting seasons.

Suggestions can be related to specific game species, permits, access, or general game management.

Suggestions submitted during the scoping period will play a role in the Department deciding which hunting rule change proposals should move forward in the rule making process.

All members of the public are invited to share their perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.

Further opportunities for public involvement, including public meetings and a public comment period on proposed rule changes, will take place later this year. For more information, visit the Hunting Season Setting Timeline webpage. Final rule making recommendations are scheduled to be presented to the Commission in early 2024.

Learn more about Washington hunting seasons and regulations on the WDFW website.