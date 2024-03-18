WDFW holding public meeting on coastal recreational bottomfish seasons

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. to discuss management options for coastal recreational bottomfish in 2025 and 2026.

West Coast bottomfish are managed by the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) on a biennial management cycle. The Council is currently considering harvest levels (annual catch limits) and management measures such as seasons and bag limits that will affect Washington coastal bottomfish fisheries during the 2025-2026 biennium.

During the March 20 meeting, fishery managers will review preliminary analysis and take feedback on potential management measures to keep the catch within Washington’s recreational harvest guidelines.

WDFW will host additional meetings this spring to get input from participants in the Washington coastal recreational bottomfish fishery.

To participate, go to the link on the WDFW recreational bottomfish and halibut webpage.

The meeting will be recorded and posted online so people can also watch afterwards at their convenience.

For additional groundfish management information, visit PFMC’s website.