KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

WDFW holding public meeting on coastal recreational bottomfish seasons

March 18, 2024 7:37AM PDT
Share
WDFW holding public meeting on coastal recreational bottomfish seasons
Photo created by KXRO using WDFW logo

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. to discuss management options for coastal recreational bottomfish in 2025 and 2026.

West Coast bottomfish are managed by the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) on a biennial management cycle. The Council is currently considering harvest levels (annual catch limits) and management measures such as seasons and bag limits that will affect Washington coastal bottomfish fisheries during the 2025-2026 biennium.

During the March 20 meeting, fishery managers will review preliminary analysis and take feedback on potential management measures to keep the catch within Washington’s recreational harvest guidelines. 

WDFW will host additional meetings this spring to get input from participants in the Washington coastal recreational bottomfish fishery.

To participate, go to the link on the WDFW recreational bottomfish and halibut webpage

The meeting will be recorded and posted online so people can also watch afterwards at their convenience. 

For additional groundfish management information, visit PFMC’s website.

Also On KXRO

1

Fatality accident after vehicle goes into beach river
2

Body of missing Mercer Island man reported found in Cosmopolis following suspected homicide
3

Lake Sylvia State Park to close June 10 – Sept. 30 for construction project
4

Aberdeen look at EMS utility rate increases ranging from 14% to 110% starting this year
5

Law enforcement honor fallen Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Gregory