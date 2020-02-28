      Weather Alert

WDFW Approves Six Days of Razor Clam Digging Starting Friday, March 6

Feb 28, 2020 @ 7:30am

Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Razor clam diggers can round up their shovels, clam guns and tubes for a six-day dig beginning March 6. State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved a dig on evening low tides after recent marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe […]

