Washington’s 4-year transportation project list includes local projects and is up for comment
The Washington State Department of Transportation has released the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program that covers projects over the next four years, and they are asking for input.
In the draft 2020-2023 STIP, a prioritized list of transportation projects identified through the state that could happen in the next four years, a number of local projects are identified.
This list includes highways, streets, roads, railroads, transit-hubs, park-and-ride lots, bridges, sidewalks, bike lanes, ferry terminals, trails and safety projects.
Projects in our area include the Market/F/Fuller roundabout in Aberdeen, new sidewalks and bike lanes to connect to Grays Harbor College, improvements near AJ West Elementary, the installation of guardrails at a number of county roads, and more.
Projects identified as using Federal Highway Administration or Federal Transit Administration funds must be included in the STIP in order to authorize the expenditure of federal funds.
More than 1,200 statewide transportation improvement projects using $3.4 billion in federal funds are included in the 2020-23 STIP.
The current 2019-22 STIP can be viewed online and a similar, searchable database of the 2020-23 STIP will be created in January 2020, following FHWA and FTA approval.
This list of projects is available for public review.
Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. WSDOT will send any comments it receives to the local agency, metropolitan or regional planning organization for their consideration.
Written comments can be sent to: Nancy Huntley, WSDOT, P.O. Box 47390, Olympia, WA 98504-7390, email: Huntlen@wsdot.wa.gov, or by fax at 360-705-6822.