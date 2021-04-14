Washington Trust Bank Opens Financial Center in Bend, Introduces New Leadership
The branch will be the second Oregon location for the privately owned bank
SPOKANE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washington Trust Bank, the largest privately held full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, will open a new branch in Central Oregon. The new financial center, located at 1203 NE 3rd Street in Bend, will be completed in September 2021 and will include approximately 12 team members offering commercial, mortgage, private and retail banking and wealth management services. The current team is now serving clients at a temporary office space in The Collective NWX, located at 2900 NW Clearwater Drive, Suite 200, until the financial center opens in the fall.
“Our expansion into Central Oregon represents the organic growth of our organization through the incredible dedication of our bankers during these unprecedented times,” said Mike Williams, Oregon regional president for Washington Trust Bank. “At Washington Trust, culture has been the key to our nearly 120-year-long success. We find the most talented and committed people to serve our clients and our community. We’re moving to Central Oregon because we’re absolutely thrilled about the region and its vast potential. We cannot wait to bring the best Washington Trust Bank has to offer to Central Oregon.”
Senior vice president Cory Allen heads the Central Oregon team which includes assistant vice president credit analyst Audrey Belden, alongside relationship managers Mike Groza, Paul MacMillan and Ashley Mears. This opening team brings more than 75 years of experience serving Central Oregon communities.
The bank has enjoyed a growing presence in Oregon since it first entered the Portland market in 2005. Since then, Washington Trust Bank has assembled an Oregon-based commercial and industrial banking portfolio along with deposits totaling nearly $400 million and $350 million in assets under management within its trust and wealth management group.
“At Washington Trust Bank, we believe our region’s recovery will be driven by small businesses, so we’re committed to supporting those businesses and communities that help our region thrive,” said Williams. “Small businesses have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis and need assistance during this difficult time.”
The bank is serving Bend and Central Oregon customers by appointment from its space in The Collective NWX. To meet the new team and learn more about Washington Trust Bank, call (541) 604-5877.
About Washington Trust
Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has assets exceeding $9.8 billion. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contacts
Katy Wagnon, Corporate Communications and PR Manager
Phone: 509-344-9132
Email: [email protected]