Washington State Parks considering partnership for golf course at Westport Light State Park
Westport, WA – Washington State Parks is considering a public-private partnership for a golf course at Westport Light State Park and they want the public’s input.
State Parks says that Westport Golf LLC has approached them with a proposal to construct a Scottish links style “artisanal” golf course and a 30- to 40- room inn as part of overall recreational development of Westport Light State Park.
This proposal is only conceptual at this time and State Parks has made no commitments.
The deadline to comment on the proposal is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.
To learn more about the proposal, view videos of the Oct. 8 community meeting, read others’ comments and provide your input, visit: j.mp/WestportRCA
They say that to save time and resources, this online comment process for the conceptual proposal is taking place in lieu of holding an additional meeting as discussed at their Oct. 8 community meeting.
Questions can be directed to Laura Moxham, State Parks planner, (360) 902-8649 or laura.moxham@parks.wa.gov