Submitted by Washington State Department of Commerce Small businesses in many Washington counties are now eligible to apply for low?interest U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. More counties are likely to become eligible in Washington state. […]
The post Washington Counties Now Eligible for Disaster Loans From the U.S. Small Business Administration appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.