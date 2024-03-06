WA State Majors Tournament to be held in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Little League and the Aberdeen Parks Department are preparing after being awarded the 2024 Little League MAJORS State Tournament.

The tournament will be held July 13th – 20th at Pioneer Park, Failor Field.

Stacie Barnum, Aberdeen Parks Director, said “We are honored to have been selected to host this tournament for the 13 teams traveling to Aberdeen from all over the state of Washington.”

All games will be open to the community with no admission charge.

Barnum adds that the plan is to host family-friendly activities during the tournament dates including an Outdoor Movie Night, Music in the Park, and more. These events will also be open to the community.

Local businesses and the surrounding community are encouraged to prepare for an influx of visitors during that time.

If you are interested in supporting the tournament by either: sponsoring, becoming a vendor, offering specials, or making donations, please contact Aberdeen Little League at [email protected].