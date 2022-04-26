Versium Releases Open Source Development Tools for High Performance Data Processing

Data Technology Company’s Tools Dramatically Accelerate Data Manipulation for Improved Marketing Outcomes
REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Studies show that 44% of businesses estimate a loss in revenue as a result of poor quality CRM data. Versium, a leading data technology company, today released a set of open source development tools to simplify high performance data processing for improved marketing outcomes. The first release in a new initiative to make data more accessible, Versium’s open source tools help developers and data scientists understand and manipulate files to clean up dirty data and optimize marketing campaigns.
“As a company, we are always looking for ways to help customers gain greater value from their own data to maximize marketing impact,” said Kevin Marcus, CTO, Versium. “We know developers and data analysts can spend their entire day doing data prep work to build models and predict outcomes. We’re releasing this first set of open source tools to the community because they’ve greatly streamlined our own data processing internally, and we know they can help businesses understand, fix and leverage their own audience data for marketing.”
With better data processing comes a better understanding of current and potential customers, as well as accurate contact points for more effective reach across all market channels. Versium’s open source tools include the following capabilities to help developers process files:
“This first set of tools is just the beginning in realizing our vision of making audience data more accessible to both developers and less technical marketers alike,” said Marcus. “Versium has even more open source tools on the way, as well as low-code/no-code applications to empower marketers with the data they need to reach their target audience.”
The open source tools are written in C/C++ and are being released under the BSD3 license. To learn more about Versium and access these new open source tools, visit GitHub.
Versium is a data technology company that enables B2B and B2C marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium’s proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry’s richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers. For more information, please visit https://versium.com.
