Vehicle pursuit and arrest in Pacific County led to narcotics warrant
A vehicle pursuit and arrest in Pacific County led to a narcotics search warrant.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office posted that On March 16th at about 9:00 PM, Deputy Jesse Eastham noticed a vehicle that was being operated recklessly in the “Old Willapa” area east of Raymond.
The Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect vehicle failed to yield and continued attempting to elude Deputy Eastham at a high rate of speed.
The suspect vehicle attempted to elude Deputy Eastham for several miles as officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police departments responded to assist.
According to police, the vehicle ultimately exited the maintained portion of the county roadway on Mill Creek road and continued onto a gravel logging road for several more miles until it came to an abrupt stop before nearly going over an embankment.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two male suspects, a 25 year old and a 31 year old, ran from the vehicle but were located in the woods.
The 25 year old was transported to the Pacific County Jail and housed on charges relating to Driving While License Suspended, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Department of Corrections violations and Reckless Endangerment.
His bail was set at $ 100,000.00. The 31 year old was released at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office says that on March 17th, Deputy Eastham was following up and continuing his investigation into the incident and developed information which led him to believe that the men were co-conspirators in the sales of narcotics.
They say that Deputy Eastham prepared and obtained a narcotics related warrant to search the residence that the men shared with a woman located in the 2000 block of Heckard road.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, upon service of the warrant, deputies located over 20 grams of suspected Heroin, electronic weigh scales displaying brown residue suspected of being used to weigh heroin for individual sale, several new small plastic baggies used to package narcotics for sale, cash, suspected methamphetamine, and other various articles of narcotics paraphernalia.
The 31 year old man was arrested at the scene for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and the same charges were added to the man who was already in custody.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by officers from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments during the service of the warrant.